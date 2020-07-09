Today, Activision is officially announcing a new Crash Bandicoot mobile game. After leaks suggested as much earlier this year, Activision has now made Crash Bandicoot: On the Run official. Coming soon to iOS and Android, the new mobile runner is being developed by Activision studio King — the team responsible for Candy Crush Saga. Head below for the debut announcement trailer and more details.

Crash Bandicoot has been busy this year. The long-awaited next entry in the main series was finally unveiled last month, and now, a new mobile experience. After the folks at King had the opportunity to transform the mobile runner game they were working on into an official Crash title, the team jumped at the opportunity and a new Crash Bandicoot mobile game was born.

New Crash Bandicoot mobile game:

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is a runner-style game that pulls loads of inspiration and mechanics from the early games in the series (“smash crates, avoid obstacles and run into your favorite characters”). Crash and Coco are essentially making their way through a series of familiar locations from the original games including Lost City, Temple Ruins, and Turtle Woods, all while avoiding antagonist Dr. Neo Cortex and his goons. There will also be some boss battles here including characters fans of the series will remember like Nitrus Brio and Scirpilla.

According to the game’s brief synopsis, there will also be some base building and weapon crafting incorporated into the experience as well:

Crash Bandicoot is back, but this time he’s on the run and on mobile! That means high-speed battle runs across Wumpa Island to save the multiverse from the evil Dr. Neo Cortex; smash crates, avoid obstacles and run into your favorite characters…Not to mention battling your favorite Crash bosses, earning rewards, base building and weapon crafting – all with a customizable Crash!

Activision and developer King have yet to unveil the official release date just yet, but it does sound like you can expect it to launch sometime this year. Those who pre-register for the game over on the official website will receive a free Blue Hyena Crash Bandicoot skin when the game finally launches.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might be easy to suggest hardcore fans of the series really don’t want a new Crash Bandicoot mobile game, it’s hard to say in this case. Providing the micro transactions in the new free-to-play experience don’t get in the way, a runner-style game like this might actually suit the Crash formula quite well — it certainly looks like it does in the trailer we got today. The brief gameplay footage seen at the tail end of today’s announcement actually sort of looks like an old Crash game at a glance, so it might be worth giving this one a chance before completely writing it off as a mobile throw away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!