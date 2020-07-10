Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, FIFA 20 Switch $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. While the first-party Switch game deals we saw earlier this week came and went quite quick, many of them are now back in-stock at Amazon (down below). New Super Mario Bros. U brings that classic 2D side-scrolling Mario experience to your Switch with a host of unique playable characters and loads of courses to explore. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, The Evil Within 2, FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition, Code Vein, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

