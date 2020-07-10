Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, FIFA 20 Switch $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. While the first-party Switch game deals we saw earlier this week came and went quite quick, many of them are now back in-stock at Amazon (down below). New Super Mario Bros. U brings that classic 2D side-scrolling Mario experience to your Switch with a host of unique playable characters and loads of courses to explore. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, The Evil Within 2, FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition, Code Vein, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Sony July PSN sale from $2
- Xbox digital Xbox game deals from $4
- Xbox Couch Co-op Sale up to 75% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition $15 (Reg. $50)
- Code Vein $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands GOTY $12 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror $6 (Reg. $25)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 11 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 4 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Or $12 on Xbox
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioWare Bundle $12 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ticket to Ride $6 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $11 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia
NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
