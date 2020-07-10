Slash $51 off Lenovo’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook at a low of $249

- Jul. 10th 2020 9:59 am ET

$300 $249
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S340 for $249 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen this year. Sporting a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, Lenovo’s Chromebook is outfitted with 4GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB of onboard solid-state storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card slot. Alongside dual USB-C ports, there’s also a headphone jack and USB 3.0 slots, as well. Over 180 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for even more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for storing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo Chromebook.

Or if you’d rather go all-in on a tablet, this morning we spotted a $90 discount on Samsung’s cellular Galaxy Tab S5e. With a new all-time low bringing it down to $390, this is a great option to consider for an even lighter machine.

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S340 features:

Boost productivity with this 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook laptop. The Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM let you run multiple programs at once, while the 32GB eMMC drive provides responsive storage for your files and applications. This Lenovo Chromebook laptop has a built-in 720p webcam and microphone for hassle-free video conferencing, and the 45W USB-C adapter ensures fast charging.

