Sony’s affordable truly wireless earbuds offer 9-hours of battery life at $80

Amazon offers the Sony Extra Bass WF-SP700N Truly Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and down from the regular $150 or so price tag. As a comparison, these earbuds originally sold for $180. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked historically. Notable features here include a sweatproof design with up to 9-hours of playback on a single charge, which is notable when compared to similar options out there. You can also count on Sony’s robust Extra Bass sound, which helps make up for typical earbuds issues with a lacking low-end. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10-hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

In case you missed it last night, Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 3 ANC Headphones hit a new low of $331. You can get all the details on this price drop and more in our previous coverage.

Sony WF-SP700N Wireless Earbuds feature:

TRULY WIRELESS: Compatible with Apple or Android cell phones, sync using Bluetooth connection & NFC

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: WF-SP700N headphone set minimizes distractions & noises for crisp listening

AMBIENT SOUND MODE: Blend music & environmental sounds during fitness sessions or outdoor workouts

