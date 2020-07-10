Sony’s affordable truly wireless earbuds offer 9-hours of battery life at $80

- Jul. 10th 2020 7:24 am ET

$80
0

Amazon offers the Sony Extra Bass WF-SP700N Truly Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and down from the regular $150 or so price tag. As a comparison, these earbuds originally sold for $180. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked historically. Notable features here include a sweatproof design with up to 9-hours of playback on a single charge, which is notable when compared to similar options out there. You can also count on Sony’s robust Extra Bass sound, which helps make up for typical earbuds issues with a lacking low-end. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10-hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

In case you missed it last night, Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 3 ANC Headphones hit a new low of $331. You can get all the details on this price drop and more in our previous coverage.

Sony WF-SP700N Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • TRULY WIRELESS: Compatible with Apple or Android cell phones, sync using Bluetooth connection & NFC
  • DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: WF-SP700N headphone set minimizes distractions & noises for crisp listening
  • AMBIENT SOUND MODE: Blend music & environmental sounds during fitness sessions or outdoor workouts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp