A new 2020 low brings Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch to $100 (Save $60), more

- Jul. 12th 2020 10:18 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch for $99.95 shipped in several colors. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you 38%, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Fitbit Versa Lite brings a wealth of fitness tracking capabilities to your wrist like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and GPS connectivity with a touchscreen display. On top of 4-day battery life, you’ll be able to receive notifications from your smartphone and more. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $129.95. Down from $150, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale. Standout features include built-in GPS tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 7-day battery life alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Right now we’re also still seeing Samsung’s sleep-tracking Galaxy Watch Active2 on sale for $220, which is 22% off the going rate. That’ on top of Garmin’s vívomove 3S at $200 and everything else you’ll find in our fitness tracker guide.

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch features:

Open a world of possibilities with Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, the versatile, everyday smartwatch. With all the core fitness and smart features, vibrant colors and an easy one-button design, this smartwatch will inspire you to live boldly and make your goals reality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for transferring or storing information. Popular devices include Fitbit Charge, Garmin Vívofit and more.

fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go