A new 2020 low brings Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch to $100 (Save $60), more

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch for $99.95 shipped in several colors. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer saves you 38%, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $1 of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Fitbit Versa Lite brings a wealth of fitness tracking capabilities to your wrist like 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and GPS connectivity with a touchscreen display. On top of 4-day battery life, you’ll be able to receive notifications from your smartphone and more. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $129.95. Down from $150, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale. Standout features include built-in GPS tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 7-day battery life alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Right now we’re also still seeing Samsung’s sleep-tracking Galaxy Watch Active2 on sale for $220, which is 22% off the going rate. That’ on top of Garmin’s vívomove 3S at $200 and everything else you’ll find in our fitness tracker guide.

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch features:

Open a world of possibilities with Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, the versatile, everyday smartwatch. With all the core fitness and smart features, vibrant colors and an easy one-button design, this smartwatch will inspire you to live boldly and make your goals reality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

