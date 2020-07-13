Acer’s compact Chromebook 311 wields USB-C, MicroSD, more: $230 (All-time low)

- Jul. 13th 2020 12:38 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 311 11.6-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (CB311-9HT-C4UM) for $229.99 shipped. That’s $40+ off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. If you have been on the hunt for a portable Chromebook for work or school, this Acer offering is able and ready. It boasts a 1.1GHz Intel dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM. Rounding out features is 32GB of solid-state storage alongside a MicroSD card reader there for expansion if the need arises. Connectivity options include a single USB-A port and two Type-C inputs. Ratings are still rolling in, but Acer Chromebooks are reputable.

Acer Chromebook 311 features:

Bring portable productivity to work or school with the 11.6″ 32GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 311 in silver from Acer. Designed for basic computing tasks and web surfing, this laptop features a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core CPU and 4GB of RAM for quick processing. Users can store files to an onboard 32GB eMMC SSD drive, while a Micro SD card reader can be used to expand memory or access stored media.

