Save up to 25% on Blink security systems, including its new Mini camera at $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Blink smart security cameras headlined by the new 1080p Mini offering for $29.99 shipped. Down from $35, today’s offer marks just the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. With a design that can rest in the palm of your hand, Blink Mini integrates with Alexa for pulling up feeds on a smart display and more. Alongside 1080p feeds, you’ll also enjoy motion detection alerts and more. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional Blink camera deals.

Other Blink security deals include:

This morning Anker kicked off its latest sale at Amazon which is headlined the first discount on the new eufy HomeKit camera and more. Be sure to shop all of the price cuts here and then swing by our smart home guide for additional offers.

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

