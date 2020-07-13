Crypt of the NecroDancer is now seeing a notable price drop on the App Store. Regularly $4, you can now score this highly-rated rhythm dungeon crawler for $1.99 on iOS. Created by the same folks responsible for Cadence of Hyrule, this one combines traditional RPG and adventure mechanics with a rhythm game. Several controller schemes, randomly generated dungeons, and the ability to play to the beat of any song sitting in your music library are just some of the standout features here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Crypt of the NecroDancer for iOS and Apple TV at 50% off is worth a closer look for anyone who might enjoy some syncopated dungeon diving. The game’s format was impressive enough for Nintendo to tap the developer for a Legend of Zelda crossover and has been a top-ranked title on the App Store for quite a long time. It has external controller support, six playable remixed soundtracks, leaderboards, and much more.

More on the Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game. Move to the music and deliver beatdowns to the beat! Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or easily select songs from your own iTunes collection! Pulse pounding rhythm-based dungeon crawling gameplay…Play with any song in your music library! Randomly generated dungeons provide countless hours of fun…GameCenter achievements & leaderboards…Choose from one of 3 touch control schemes (dpad, edge, or swipe)… BONUS: 6 playable remixed OSTs included!

