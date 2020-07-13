Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Far Cry games from $4.50, more

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Astral Chain on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a perfect opportunity to add it to your Switch collection. This Platinum Games action title teams players up with a powerful companion as they take on a mysterious alien-like invasion: “it’s your job to protect them against otherworldly invaders as a member of a special police task force equipped with sentient armaments called Legions.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Yakuza Remastered Collection, Far Cry games, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, Super Lucky’s Tale, Persona 5 Royal, Far Cry 5, Code Vein, the Bayonetta and Vanquish bundle, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

