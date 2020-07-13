Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Far Cry games from $4.50, more

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Astral Chain on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a perfect opportunity to add it to your Switch collection. This Platinum Games action title teams players up with a powerful companion as they take on a mysterious alien-like invasion: “it’s your job to protect them against otherworldly invaders as a member of a special police task force equipped with sentient armaments called Legions.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Yakuza Remastered Collection, Far Cry games, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, Super Lucky’s Tale, Persona 5 Royal, Far Cry 5, Code Vein, the Bayonetta and Vanquish bundle, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- Xbox digital Xbox game deals from $4
- Xbox Couch Co-op Sale up to 75% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry 5 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Microsoft Far Cry franchise sale from $4.50
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Lucky’s Tale $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50)
- Maneater $26 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $23 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on PS4
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition $15 (Reg. $50)
- Code Vein $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands GOTY $12 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror $6 (Reg. $25)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $27 (Reg. $30)
- Or $12 on Xbox
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioWare Bundle $12 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ticket to Ride $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $11 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Amazon’s upcoming New World game delayed to spring 2021
Far Cry 6 leak details new setting and release date, stars Giancarlo Esposito
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia
NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
