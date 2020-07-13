It’s Monday and we are now ready to gather up all of the best Mac and iOS app deals to kick off the week. Feast your eyes on the upcoming Crash Bandicoot iOS game and then head back here for all of the most notable App Store price drops. Highlights of today’s collection include Thumper: Pocket Edition, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, Nightcam, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Lanota, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: ABC Fonts: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Larkwire Learn Bird Songs: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Lanota: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Infinite Flight Simulator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BiorhythmΩ: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Past Life Regression Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bomb: A Modern Missile Command: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PicFrame: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ear Cat – Music Ear Training: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alt-Frequencies: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bridge Constructor Portal: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Thumper: Pocket Edition :

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

