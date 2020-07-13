Kwikset’s HomeKit smart lock falls to second-best price yet at $160 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Premis Touchscreen HomeKit Smart Lock for $159.99 shipped. Saving you 20% from its usual $200 going rate, today’s offer comes within $3 of our previous mention for the all-time low from back in April and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and works with a companion app alongside the Apple smart home integration. Plus, there’s also a built-in touchscreen number pad which offers yet another way to unlock your door and ditch keys in the process. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Hit the jump for more.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch Siri in favor of Alexa or Assistant with the August Smart Lock for $114 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket an extra $63 compared to the lead deal, but at the trade-off of HomeKit control. Another downside here is that you’ll miss out on the integrated number pad.

This morning, Amazon kicked off a series of discounts on Sylvania Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled LED light bulbs starting at $12. That’s on top of a 25% price cut on GE’s $37.50 Enbrighten Smart Fan Switch and everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

Kwikset Premis HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Premis is a touchscreen smart lock that works with Apple HomeKit. It is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. You can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry using Siri voice commands, the Premis App, or with your personalized code. It features patented SecureScreen technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen. Premis is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries.

