Editor’s note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level. Have a product you’d like to see us review? Sound off in the comment section below!

When Apple made the move to include a 96W wall charger with its 16-inch MacBook Pro, it suddenly became more obvious than ever that our EDC needed to expand. While the bundled wall charger delivers the power, it’s certainly quite beefy in size. Aukey is amongst a host of other manufacturers that have begun to roll out 100W power adapters with smaller footprints. The new Omnia USB-C Charger with GaN technology arrives as a notably smaller alternative that also costs much less at around $50. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys tackles the question of whether or not this third-party alternative should become the star of your mobile power setup.

Aukey Omnia delivers 100W speeds

Officially $55, Aukey’s Omnia wall charger is 50% smaller than Apple’s official option. Features like GaN technology and USB-C Power Delivery make it an all the more appealing partner for your MacBook, iPad Pro, and other power-hungry devices.

Aukey states that it can charge up a 16-inch MacBook Pro in just over 1.5 hours and an iPhone 11 within an hour or so. Aukey’s Omnia wall charger is also a suitable companion for other USB-C laden products on the market today, which includes Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a look at the spec sheet:

Small yet Potent: A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 50% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations

Extensive Compatibility: This 100W Power Delivery charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as MacBook Pro and HP Spectre x360 15. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and more

Fast & Efficient Charging: Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch in just 1.8-hours or fast charge your iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30-minutes. Advanced GaN power chip dramatically improves charging efficiency to over 90% and keeps the internal components cool

Tested with 9to5Toys

At its core, the decision to purchase the Aukey Omnia USB-C GaN MacBook Charger comes down to one simple question: Is Apple’s official MacBook charger too big for you? If the answer is yes, then going with Aukey’s 100W alternative is a no-brainer. Its compact design makes it easy to toss in your bag and easily access wherever travels take you.

If you’ve made the transition to USB-C solely, the Omnia is also a great option. It will power up your MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone, and more quickly with its 100W output. However, an obvious downfall is that the single port does keep you limited to one device at a time, as opposed to multi-port offerings we’ve seen from Anker and the like.

Aukey’s Omnia 100W Wall Charger is a great buy for the frequent traveler or minimalist. It delivers quick charging speeds, and its compact footprint makes it a no-brainer for power users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!