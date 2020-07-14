Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch sees 33% discount to new all-time low of $200

- Jul. 14th 2020 1:12 pm ET

Get this deal
$299 $200
0

eBuyNow eCommerce fulfilled by Amazon offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $299, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks a new all-time low. The refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and comes complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on, 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Opt for the more affordable Ticwatch E Smartwatch to save even more at $64. This wearable still delivers a Wear OS experience, but in a budget-friendly package without the stainless steel design you’ll find in the lead deal. Learn more in our hands-on review

This morning we spotted a series of TicWatch Pro Smartwatches on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box starting at $200. That’s on top of some more traditional Fossil timepieces from $57 and everything else in our fitness tracker guide.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse, you can use the always-on 1.2″ AMOLED display to interact with your favorite apps, or you can use your voice to interact with Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$299 $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for transferring or storing information. Popular devices include Fitbit Charge, Garmin Vívofit and more.

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go