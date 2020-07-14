Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch sees 33% discount to new all-time low of $200

eBuyNow eCommerce fulfilled by Amazon offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $299, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks a new all-time low. The refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and comes complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on, 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Opt for the more affordable Ticwatch E Smartwatch to save even more at $64. This wearable still delivers a Wear OS experience, but in a budget-friendly package without the stainless steel design you’ll find in the lead deal. Learn more in our hands-on review.

This morning we spotted a series of TicWatch Pro Smartwatches on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box starting at $200. That’s on top of some more traditional Fossil timepieces from $57 and everything else in our fitness tracker guide.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse, you can use the always-on 1.2″ AMOLED display to interact with your favorite apps, or you can use your voice to interact with Google Assistant.

