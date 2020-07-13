Samsung factory unlocked Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of storage hits $900 ($400 off)

Amazon is offering the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB Android Smartphone for $899.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this is the first major drop that we’ve tracked in price and is a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Sporting an insane 1TB of built-in storage, this smartphone is designed to hold everything you could ever need. Whether you’re wanting to keep thousands of movies downloaded, tens of thousands of pictures stored, or even more music offline, you can do it all without adding any external storage. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ offers a 6.4-inch display, three camera lenses, and much more. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you prefer a pure Android experience, Google Pixel 4 is a great option. As Google’s latest flagship smartphone, it packs the ability to take astrophotography photos with no tripod or extra lenses needed. Coming fully unlocked and with 64GB of built-in storage, this $799 shipped phone is a great buy if you want to experience Android in its most pure state.

Don’t miss out on this deal we spotted on LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ. It brings two cameras to the table, delivering a great mobile photo experience. The 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display is perfect for watching YouTube or movies on-the-go, as well. Right now, it’s $500 shipped, which saves you $250 from its regular going rate.

However, picking up the Google Pixel 3a is a way to enjoy that same pure Android on a much tighter budget. It’s available for $363.50 shipped and also comes unlocked and with 64GB of storage, delivering a simplified mobile experience at a fantastic price.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Premium experience that exceeds any and all expectations. A ridiculously powerful Pro-grade Camera, intelligent battery, in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID and an immersive cinematic screen in a slim, balanced form. Galaxy S10+ takes your Galaxy to the next level.

