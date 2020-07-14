Nike-style Apple Watch Bands on sale from $6 in various sizes and colors

- Jul. 14th 2020 7:33 am ET

Greatou via Amazon offers various Nike-style Apple Watch bands in different sizes and colors for $5.94. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $9, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price on most colors and the best we can find. Ditch the Apple price tag for an affordable Watch band in a handful of colors and designs. You’ll be able to enjoy a sporty look along with the comfort of a silicone band while working out. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given today’s $6 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

You’ll find even more Apple accessories on sale in our guide, which currently includes a handful of markdowns on first-party cables and more. If you’re longing for that headphone jack, make sure you check out this deal that will bring back a 3.5mm port to your iPhone.

Nike-style Apple Watch bands feature:

  • High-quality silicone material with a smooth finish, soft and durable for a good hand feeling.
  • The band comes with Smart Watch Lugs on both ends, locking onto Smart Watch Band precisely and securely for installation and one button removal easily.
  • Metal parts made with hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel

