Nike-style Apple Watch Bands on sale from $6 in various sizes and colors

Greatou via Amazon offers various Nike-style Apple Watch bands in different sizes and colors for $5.94. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $9, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price on most colors and the best we can find. Ditch the Apple price tag for an affordable Watch band in a handful of colors and designs. You’ll be able to enjoy a sporty look along with the comfort of a silicone band while working out. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given today’s $6 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

You’ll find even more Apple accessories on sale in our guide, which currently includes a handful of markdowns on first-party cables and more. If you’re longing for that headphone jack, make sure you check out this deal that will bring back a 3.5mm port to your iPhone.

Nike-style Apple Watch bands feature:

High-quality silicone material with a smooth finish, soft and durable for a good hand feeling.

The band comes with Smart Watch Lugs on both ends, locking onto Smart Watch Band precisely and securely for installation and one button removal easily.

Metal parts made with hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel

