This affordable rugged AirPods Pro case comes in various colors for $3

Satlitog Official (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Rugged AirPods Pro Case in a number of colors for $2.95 Prime shipped when promo code KCEMMG2K is applied during checkout. That’s a $5 or more savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also $2 less than the previous deal price. Wrap your precious AirPods Pro in this rugged case and enjoy some additional peace of mind along the way. It offers full coverage all the way around while still supporting wireless charging. Cutouts at various locations deliver charging notification and hardwire options, as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re not a huge fan of the integrated carabiner consider going with this Nite Ize alternative at $2. It has an S-biner design that’s made of stainless steel with your choice of various colors. Not to mention, you can easily swap it to your backpack or other bags when not in-use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more unique alternative, make sure you check out our review of elago’s new AirPods Pro cases that sell for around $10. As part of our on-going Tested with 9to5Toys features, you can get a quick glimpse of the highs and lows of these neat cases.

Satlitog AirPods Pro Rugged Case features:

Compatible with Airpods Pro: only suitable for Apple AirPods Pro charging case, not for AirPods 1 or 2.

Upgraded bumper: shock absorption, and drop resistance, using unique and innovative design, the four corners of the silicone AirPods Pro case increase the thickness by 0.3mm, which is different from another ordinary silicone cover, which will greatly increase the protection.

Premium material: We use strong elasticity, not easy to aging silicone, this silicone greatly enhances the elasticity of the case, so that its shock absorption performance is enhanced, and the upper cover and the lower cover are connected to play a full range of protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!