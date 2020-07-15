eufy’s affordable HD video doorbell alerts you of guests for $100 ($30 off)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its 1080p Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped when promo code WDBEUFY88 is applied during checkout. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. The Eufy Video Doorbell delivers high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our review of the previous-generation model, which offers similar features.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. You’ll of course miss out on the doorbell functionality as well, but the price here at $25 is really hard to pass up.

This week’s Anker sale offers plenty of additional deals on everyday charging accessories and more. You’ll find the brand’s new HomeKit-enabled security cameras also on sale for the first time, marking notable savings on this fresh release.

eufy HD Video Doorbell features:

HD Video for Clear Viewing: 1080p-grade resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in crisp clarity.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!