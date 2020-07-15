Various iPad Pro models on sale from $600, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from $599.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added on. Depending on the model, you can save at least $199 on the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

