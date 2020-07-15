Haul AirPods anywhere with Twelve South’s AirSnap Twill, now $16 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South AirSnap Twill for $16.01 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. AirPods are great, but can sometimes be difficult to carry given they are stowed in a slick case without a way to clip onto anything. AirSnap changes this. It’s a stylish add-on that holds your AirPods snugly and features an easy-to-use clip that creates less of a barrier when trying to carry them from place to place. Compatibility with the AirPods Wireless Charging Case ensures that you can easily top them off without needing to remove AirSnap. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to use AirPods in more places? If so, don’t forget to check out the deal we found on Twelve South AirFly. This handy accessory acts as a middleman between 3.5mm ports and wireless headphones. Today’s discount marks it down to $30, delivering 33% in savings.

Another way to carry AirPods is inside of a bag. Thankfully an expansive Cocoon, Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey sale at Amazon has options for up to 50% off. Pricing starts at $45, allowing you to affordably swoop in and refresh your current bag.

Folks rocking AirPods Pro can also snag this rugged case at a discounted price of $3. It may not be as stylish as Twelve South AirSnap, but the utility is there and you can choose from several colors.

Twelve South AirSnap Twill features:

Compatible with AirPods and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Pairing light is visible and unobstructed with both models of cases.

Premium fabric twill case designed to protect AirPods

Incorporated loss prevention clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack

Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go

