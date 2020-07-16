Take $150 off Arlo’s 2-Camera 4K Ultra HomeKit System at an Amazon low of $450

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 2-Camera System for $449.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Down from its $600 going rate, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at Amazon and is the second-best we’ve seen to date overall. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. There’s also integrated spotlights, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with two cameras, you’ll be able to surveil both the front and back yards, or other rooms throughout your home. Over 1,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for additional details.

Those who can live without the 4K visuals, but still want to bring two HomeKit-enabled cameras into their setup will want to consider the Arlo Pro 2 system instead. Going for $200 at Amazon, you’ll save quite a bit from the lead deal, while still diving into the Arlo ecosystem. Each of the cameras sport a similar wireless design and the entire kit comes backed by 7-day free rolling cloud storage.

Or if you’re looking to bring the smart home tech to your front door, we’re tracking some discounts on Schlage smart deadbolts and other ways to enjoy keyless entry from $42. A $30 discount has also marked eufy’s affordable HD video doorbell down to $100. That’s on top of everything else that’s on sale in our smart home guide.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

