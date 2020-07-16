Echo Show 5 with 3-months FreeTime Unlimited is $61 shipped ($135 value)

Amazon offers the Echo Show 5 Smart Display with 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited for $60.98 shipped. Today’s deal equates a $135 value as the display itself typically goes for upwards of $120 and 3-months of FreeTime Unlimited will run you $15 total. Echo Show 5 delivers everything you love about Alexa in a display-laden device. Its compact 5.5-inch screen lets you watch videos, listen to podcasts, view security cameras, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree. Meanwhile, FreeTime Unlimited delivers access to kid-friendly content from a wide-range of sources, which makes it a great pair with this smart display. It will, however, auto-renew at $5 per month, so keep an eye out on that after the initial trial is complete.

For a more affordable alternative, consider going with an Echo Dot at $40, which is down from the usual $50 going rate. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 379,000 Amazon reviewers.

On the Google Assistant side of things, you can still bundle a Nest Hub Max with an additional smart display from $229. This is a solid opportunity to outfit your space with multiple smart displays at a notable discount. Check out all the details on this page.

Echo Show 5 features:

Better together – Save when you buy Echo Show 5 with 3 months of FreeTime Unlimited.

Alexa is happy to help – Manage your day at a glance with the compact 5.5″ smart display. Parents can enable FreeTime in Settings on the Alexa app or the Echo Show 5 screen to create a personalized experience for kids.

Endless fun and learning for kids – With FreeTime enabled, kids can ask Alexa questions, set timers or alarms, and get help with their homework. The included FreeTime Unlimited subscription gives them access to thousands of hours of fun and educational content across over 18,000 videos, books, skills,

