elago’s rugged Suit Case protects your AirPods Pro at $9 (25% off)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AirPods Pro Suit Case for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $12, which is what other styles of the case fetch right now, today’s offer marks the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $0.50 of the low. As one of the brand’s more recent additions to its stable of accessories, the new AirPods Pro Suit Case covers the earbuds with a silicone sleeve. Designed to replicate the look of a modern suitcase, it even has a built-in carabiner for connecting to a backpack and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars and we just recently took a hands-on look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below for more.

Entering at just $6 over on Amazon, this alternative case will wrap your AirPods Pro in any number of colorful styles. You’ll be ditching the more rugged design of the lead deal, and of course, the elago quality, but will make out for 33% less. This option comes well-reviewed too, with over 3,200 customers having left a 4.8/5 star rating.

For something even more affordable, yesterday we spotted this discount on a rugged AirPods Pro case, which comes in a variety of colors for $3. If you’re just looking for an even more low-cost option for protecting your earbuds, this will do the trick.

elago AirPods Pro Suit Case features:

Another awesome design by elago gets your AirPods Pro travel ready with the new suit case. Most competitor cases don’t stay on well and and hinder some functions, but the Suit Case comes with adhesive tape to keep the case on firmly and allows for full access to all functions of the case, including wireless charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!