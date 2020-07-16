Keep three devices protected with Norton 360 for Gamers: 1-yr. $35 (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year subscriptions to Norton 360 for Gamers on PC/Mac at $34.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $90 at Amazon and more like $50 per year direct from Norton, today’s deal is at least $15 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This version of the app is designed to provide real-time protection for up to three devices against “existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses.” Other features include a secure VPN, an attack notification system, parental control, and dark web monitoring. Ratings are thin on this version but Norton’s protection software dominates the best-seller chart at Amazon. More details below.

If you don’t the gamer-specific protection or a 3 device license, give the McAfee AntiVirus Protection 2020 software a look. Available for just $12.49 per year at Amazon right now, it is a much more affordable solution if you only have one device to keep an eye on.

We also have Timemator for Mac down at $24 and be sure to swing by our game/app deal hub for even more. You might also want to take a look at the latest details and confirmed release date for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator.

More on Norton 360 for Gamers:

  • REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, for up to 3 devices.
  • DARK WEB MONITORING Powered by LIFELOCK We monitor and notify you if we find your personal information on the Dark Web including your gamer tags, usernames and email addresses.*
  • SECURE VPN – Browse anonymously and securely by hiding your IP address with a no-log VPN. to help protect against DDoS attacks, doxxing and SWATing.

