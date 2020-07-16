The official shopDisney storefront has now kicked off a “Must-Haves for the Kid at Heart” sale. Featuring clothing, mugs, plushy characters, and more from $10, this is great time to score some Disney gear for the adults. Whether you’re a Disney collector or just want some new Mickey apparel, there’s a massive selection of markdowns in the sale to browse through with free shipping in orders over $75 when you apply code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for more details.

Official shopDisney adult sale:

While the usual official shopDisney storefront sales are focused on gear for the little ones, this time it’s all about the adults. From Avengers t-shirts and drinkware sets to keychains, plush characters, and even some Star Wars merch, just about any Disney fan will find something for their collection in this sale.

The Disney Eats Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pitcher Set is a great option that is now on sale for $19.98. Regularly $30 at the official Disney store, it fetches a bloated $50 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Made of “durable” acrylic, this set includes one pitcher and four matching stackable cups. Perfect for your next picnic or BBQ, each piece is adorned with colorful artwork, plus full-size Mickey and Minnie renderings on the pitcher. Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the official shopDisney “Must-Haves for the Kid at Heart” sale right here for additional deals. Then swing by our fashion deals hub where you’ll find big-time price drops at Vineyard Vines, Eddie Bauer, Reebok, and much more.

For more Magical Kingdom, here’s the new LEGO Star Wars mosaics and the Mickey and Minnie Mouse buildable characters set. LEGO is also reportedly in development on a UCS-style Mos Eisley Cantina set for this fall.

More on the Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pitcher Set:

Mickey and Minnie pour on the fun with this pitcher set. Fashioned in durable acrylic, the coordinating four tumblers feature colorful Mickey icon and sprinkle screen art and easily stack inside the pitcher, making this set perfect for beach picnics and BBQs.

