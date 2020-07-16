Cut the grass with RYOBI’s 16-inch 18V electric lawn mower for $299 shipped

- Jul. 16th 2020 10:45 am ET

$299
0

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention during Home Depot’s July 4th sale. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those after further savings will want to consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $85 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! It features adjustable cutting lengths up to 2.75-inches and 18-inch width. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across the board on energy-conscious products. Just this morning we spotted a nice deal on the Segway ES1 Electric Scooter at $370, which is notable savings from the usual going rate. Check out all of our coverage from today for full details.

RYOBI 18V Electric Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI Lithium plus Mowers redefine the 18-Volt category by delivering the power, run time and performance you’d expect from higher voltage lines, while still offering the versatility of the ONE+ system. The RYOBI 16 in. Hybrid 18-Volt Lithium plus Lawn Mower is the first dual power mower in the industry.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$299
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp