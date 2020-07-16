Cut the grass with RYOBI’s 16-inch 18V electric lawn mower for $299 shipped

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention during Home Depot’s July 4th sale. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a 5-year warranty. You can easily ditch the gas and oil routine this summer for a fully-electric model with today’s deal. Includes up to 40-minutes worth of runtime, which should be plenty for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those after further savings will want to consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $85 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout! It features adjustable cutting lengths up to 2.75-inches and 18-inch width. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to check out our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across the board on energy-conscious products. Just this morning we spotted a nice deal on the Segway ES1 Electric Scooter at $370, which is notable savings from the usual going rate. Check out all of our coverage from today for full details.

RYOBI 18V Electric Lawn Mower features:

The RYOBI Lithium plus Mowers redefine the 18-Volt category by delivering the power, run time and performance you’d expect from higher voltage lines, while still offering the versatility of the ONE+ system. The RYOBI 16 in. Hybrid 18-Volt Lithium plus Lawn Mower is the first dual power mower in the industry.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!