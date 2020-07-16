Sphero’s Robotic Soccer Ball takes orders from Swift: $28 (45% off)

Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini Robot Soccer Ball for $28.09 shipped. That’s up to $22 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This miniature robot from Sphero is programmable and roughly the size of a ping pong ball. Internal components include a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled via coding. Platforms taught include both JavaScript and Swift, preparing you to tackle future web or iOS projects. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since coding isn’t an enjoyable hobby for everyone, perhaps your money would be better spent on Nerf’s iPhone-ready Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint bundle. It’s been marked down to $25, which happens to be a new low and 45% off. Buyers get two blasters and smartphone straps for keeping tabs on the opposition with its GPS-enabled Nerf Laser Ops app.

In other fun news, we just found out that PlayStation 5 production has received a nice boost. There were originally 5 to 6-million units planned, but a 33%+ increase has bolstered chances for many to get their hands on the next-generation console at launch. Read our coverage to learn more.

Sphero Mini Robot Soccer Ball features:

This soccer-themed Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

