With next-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles scheduled for later this year, many fans (myself included) are anxiously wondering if they will be able to get their hands on a console. Thankfully, the latest news from Nikkei and Bloomberg bolster chances of pre-order success with PlayStation 5 production supposedly having been increased by 33% or more. The exact number of units being manufactured varies between sites, but at any rate, this is welcome news to the PlayStation community. This news comes hot on the heels of Sony unveiling its PS5 game box design. Continue reading to learn more.

PlayStation 5 production levels up

For quite a while now, we have been under the impression that Sony PlayStation 5 production had been aiming to produce 5 to 6 million units in time for launch. New reports claim this number has jumped as high as 9 to 10 million, boosting the chances of pre-order victory.

Many sites now allow customers to sign up for pre-order notifications, but it is still unclear just how quickly folks will be emailed. Additionally, Sony may very well want to distribute some consoles to stores, so the number of units actually made available for pre-order could wildly vary when compared with how many officially debut.

Sony is undoubtedly weighing the best approach to pre-order versus brick-and-mortar distribution, but the notion of customers wanting to wait in line could be beginning to fade. A predicament only further emphasized in the midst of the current pandemic.

Pricing and availability

As with many PlayStation 5 details, Sony continues to hold back in providing information and is milking each feature for all it is worth. For this reason, we still do not know how much PlayStation 5 will cost or its exact release date. Our most recent coverage projects that upfront cost could be $500+, but this is rooted in speculation. We won’t know official pricing until Sony tells us at a later date.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s hard to shine a bad light on the thought of Sony doubling its PlayStation 5 production efforts. This is great news as chances significantly increase for fans willing to pre-order as soon as Sony’s new console becomes available.

As crossplay becomes more common across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, it may not matter as much to average consumers which console they can get their hands on. Sony and Microsoft are undoubtedly taking this into account and trying to bolster production efforts wherever they can to hopefully get the upper hand in initial sales.

Source: Bloomberg, Nikkei

