Outfit your Apple Watch with this stainless steel band for $13 Prime shipped

EPULY (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $12.99 in Space Gray. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this model typically goes for around $18, with today’s deal delivering nearly 30% off the regular going rate. Ditch the pricey official Apple Watch bands and go with this third-party alternative, which brings a sleek space gray design to the mix at an affordable price. It comes with extra links, so you can size it to just the right fit, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from at notable discounts from Apple’s official bands.

In case you missed it earlier this week, there’s still a number of on-going Apple Watch deals available. You can pick up Nike-style bands from $6 at Amazon currently, or for a more luxurious option, swing by Pad & Quill’s summer clearance sale for additional styles.

EPULY Apple Watch Bands feature:

It’s cut and crafted from PREMIUM 304 stainless steel.The high-tech surface and luxury design make you more fashionable

Compatible with Apple Watch Band 42mm 44mm Series 5 4 3 2 1

It’s easy to resize by splitting links

Complete design with connection that just needs 2-seconds to change this new watch band on your watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!