Outfit your Apple Watch with this stainless steel band for $13 Prime shipped

- Jul. 16th 2020 9:21 am ET

$13
0

EPULY (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $12.99 in Space Gray. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this model typically goes for around $18, with today’s deal delivering nearly 30% off the regular going rate. Ditch the pricey official Apple Watch bands and go with this third-party alternative, which brings a sleek space gray design to the mix at an affordable price. It comes with extra links, so you can size it to just the right fit, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from at notable discounts from Apple’s official bands.

In case you missed it earlier this week, there’s still a number of on-going Apple Watch deals available. You can pick up Nike-style bands from $6 at Amazon currently, or for a more luxurious option, swing by Pad & Quill’s summer clearance sale for additional styles.

EPULY Apple Watch Bands feature:

  •  It’s cut and crafted from PREMIUM 304 stainless steel.The high-tech surface and luxury design make you more fashionable
  • Compatible with Apple Watch Band 42mm 44mm Series 5 4 3 2 1
  • It’s easy to resize by splitting links
  • Complete design with connection that just needs 2-seconds to change this new watch band on your watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Apple Watch

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp