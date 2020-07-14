Pad & Quill has now refreshed its summer clearance sale section with fresh new deals on iPad cases, iPhone wallets, MacBook covers, and much more. You’re looking at up to 50% off with free shipping on just about everything as well as an additional 15% off at checkout using the promo code you’ll find below the fold.

Pad & Quill summer clearance sale

The Pad & Quill summer clearance sale is certainly worth a closer look if you’re in the market to score a new case for a 2020 iPad (as well as previous-generation models), but there are also some great accessories for MacBook and iPhone on the slate today as well.

One standout from the sale is the Contega Thin iPad Pro 11 Case for $92.45. However, code PQ15 will knock your total down to $78.58 shipped. Regularly $110, today’s offer is nearly 30% or about $32 off the regular price. It is also $6 below the launch price we featured back in early May. Made in the USA, the Contega Thin is made of “archival quality” buckram linen at the company’s historic bindery in St. Paul. Along with just enough space for your Apple Pencil 2, features include a built-in self-propping stand, magnetic on/off functionality, and “clean release” 3M adhesive to affix your iPad to the case. It ships with a 2-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Browse through the rest of this week’s Pad & Quill summer clearance sale right here. And remember to use the code above to drop an additional 15% off at checkout. It works on just about anything Pad & Quill sells whether it’s in this week’s sale or not.

Outside of the P&Q summer clearance sale, we have a host of Apple accessory discounts at up to 50% off right now. That’s on top of the cases you’ll find in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and these Nike-style Apple Watch Bands from $6.

More on the Contega Thin iPad Pro 11 Case:

The Contega Thin has multiple propping positions including the ability to wrap it back paperback style. We included extra room for the Apple Pencil 2, full access to all ports, and the cameras on the back. Installing your iPad is a quick, painless process due to the clean release 3M adhesive we use. Just peel off the tab, line up your iPad Pro, and press down. Now, it securely adheres, but if you need to take it out of the case, it is removable and worry-free. Manufacturing giant 3M developed this adhesive especially for Pad & Quill and our thousands of customers over the years adore it.

