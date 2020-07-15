Apple’s TV show sale offers complete series and seasons from $5

Following yesterday’s big 2-for-$10 movie sale, Apple is back again today with a fresh batch of deals on its iTunes storefront. This time around the focus has shifted to TV shows, including various complete series at all-time lows. With many series switching streaming services in 2020, this is a great opportunity to lock down your favorite shows at a notable discount. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple TV show sale includes new and old hits

This week’s TV show sale offers complete series at a notable discount, along with individual seasons that are also marked down as $5 per. Our favorite deals this time around include:

Make sure to check out Apple’s double-feature movie sale for additional price drops on 4K films, movie bundles, and more. Yesterday’s coverage offers all the details on this new sale.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!