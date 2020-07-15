Apple’s TV show sale offers complete series and seasons from $5

Following yesterday’s big 2-for-$10 movie sale, Apple is back again today with a fresh batch of deals on its iTunes storefront. This time around the focus has shifted to TV shows, including various complete series at all-time lows. With many series switching streaming services in 2020, this is a great opportunity to lock down your favorite shows at a notable discount. Head below for all of our top picks.
Apple TV show sale includes new and old hits
This week’s TV show sale offers complete series at a notable discount, along with individual seasons that are also marked down as $5 per. Our favorite deals this time around include:
- ER Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $180)
- Lucifer Season 1-3: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Entourage Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $120)
- Fringe Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $70)
- 2 Broke Girls Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $80)
- Vice Principals Complete Series: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Six Feet Under Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $80)
- True Detective Seasons 1-3: $15 (Reg. $60)
- The Deuce Individual Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Impractical Jokers Individual Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shameless Individual Seasons: $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mrs. Fletcher Mini Series: $10 (Reg. $20)
Make sure to check out Apple’s double-feature movie sale for additional price drops on 4K films, movie bundles, and more. Yesterday’s coverage offers all the details on this new sale.
