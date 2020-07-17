Style your AirPods Pro like a classic Macintosh with elago’s AW3 Case at $11

- Jul. 17th 2020 4:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$13 $11
0

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW3 AirPods Pro Case for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. This case coats your AirPods Pro in a soft silicone and brings with it some old school Apple vibes. elago’s AW3 sports a design inspired by the classic Macintosh with the iconic Hello scribed into the front. It still supports wireless charging and even has cutouts for refueling with a cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

For something more affordable, we’re still tracking a 25% discount on elago’s rugged Suit Case for AirPods Pro. Marked down to $9, this alternative ditches the classic design in favor of some added protection.

Right now, Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $215, dropping the price to the second-best price yet. We also just went hands-on with Satechi’s new wireless charger that’s designed for Apple earbuds as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

elago AW3 AirPods Pro Case features:

The nostalgic design allows you to reminisce about the retro and old school apple monitor while having great drop protection. Easily install and remove the case without sacrificing any functionality – like wireless charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$13 $11
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

elago

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go