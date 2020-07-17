Style your AirPods Pro like a classic Macintosh with elago’s AW3 Case at $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW3 AirPods Pro Case for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. This case coats your AirPods Pro in a soft silicone and brings with it some old school Apple vibes. elago’s AW3 sports a design inspired by the classic Macintosh with the iconic Hello scribed into the front. It still supports wireless charging and even has cutouts for refueling with a cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

For something more affordable, we’re still tracking a 25% discount on elago’s rugged Suit Case for AirPods Pro. Marked down to $9, this alternative ditches the classic design in favor of some added protection.

Right now, Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $215, dropping the price to the second-best price yet. We also just went hands-on with Satechi’s new wireless charger that’s designed for Apple earbuds as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

elago AW3 AirPods Pro Case features:

The nostalgic design allows you to reminisce about the retro and old school apple monitor while having great drop protection. Easily install and remove the case without sacrificing any functionality – like wireless charging.

