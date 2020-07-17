Apple’s ANC-equipped AirPods Pro return to second-best price yet at $215

AllDayZip via Rakuten is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $215 shipped when code ALL15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a free Rakuten account. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low set only once before. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. We’re currently tracking them on sale for $134 right now, saving you quite a bit compared to Apple’s more premium earbuds. These extra savings do mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design, as well.

This morning we also spotted a discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones, which rock a fabric case and are on sale for $160. That’s on top of all the other deals still live in our headphones guide.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

