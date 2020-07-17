Apple’s ANC-equipped AirPods Pro return to second-best price yet at $215

- Jul. 17th 2020 11:01 am ET

Feature
0

AllDayZip via Rakuten is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $215 shipped when code ALL15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a free Rakuten account. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low set only once before. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. We’re currently tracking them on sale for $134 right now, saving you quite a bit compared to Apple’s more premium earbuds. These extra savings do mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design, as well.

This morning we also spotted a discount on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Headphones, which rock a fabric case and are on sale for $160. That’s on top of all the other deals still live in our headphones guide.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Rakuten

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go