DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s “shop at home” sale. With issues starting at $1 or less, we are tracking loads of the most popular magazines at some of the best prices out there right now. Those include Wired, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Us Weekly, GQ, Esquire, and many others from under $5 per year. Head below for more details.

DiscountMags shop at home sale:

Starting from less than $5 per year, the shop at home sale is filled with notable deals, making it almost impossible to go wrong. One particular standout among the many is Men’s and Women’s Health magazines for $4.95 per year each. Men’s Health, for example, is regularly as much as $18 per at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While you will find both Men’s Health and Women’s Health on sale for $5 at Amazon right now, those subscription include auto-renewals, unlike DiscountMags. If you do happen to take the slightly more expensive Amazon route, ensure you manually cancel the sub before it lapses or you’ll get charged full price for another year.

A couple titles to watch out for in the DiscountMags shop at home sale is Dwell and Architectural Digest. Both of these can be had for slightly less in the Deals of the Week event right here.

Prefer to go all digital with your news and magazines? You can score a 3- or 4-month free Apple News+ trial right now as well as 2-months of Kindle Unlimited. Here’s your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies and our summer reading list for even more. On the comics side of things, our ComiXology deal hub is the place to be. A new Avengers sale takes up to 70% off plus you’ll find even more from $1.

More on Men’s and Women’s Health:

Men’s Health: is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. Women’s Health: Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!