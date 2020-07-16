Today ComiXology has kicked off a collection of Marvel deals in its Avengers Sale. Across the board you’ll be able to save upwards of 70%, with prices starting at $2. A perfect place to start is Avengers The Final Host at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 154-page graphic novel assembles all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes including Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Thor in order to save the world from the 2,000-foot-tall space gods known as the Celestials! Head below for all of our top picks from the Avengers sale.

Other notable Avengers deals include:

We’re also still seeing some additional novels in our ComiXology guide right now, including up to 67% off a selection of She-Hulk novels from under $1. That’s on top of the DC Summer Sizzle Sale that’s discounting hundreds of titles.

If today’s deals aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

Avengers The Final Host features:

A new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! Steve Rogers. Tony Stark. Thor Odinson. The big three are reunited at last — and just in time to save the world from the 2,000-foot-tall space gods known as the Celestials! Behold the coming of the Final Host! But who will answer the call as a new team of Avengers assembles? As Black Panther and Doctor Strange battle for their lives deep within the earth, Captain Marvel faces death and destruction raining down from the skies.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!