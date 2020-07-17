Re-stock your MyProtein Whey Isolate today: 11-lbs. for $61 (Reg. $94+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $61.09 shipped using code VIPUSA at checkout. That’s more than $30 off the usual $94 price tag and the lowest we can find. You will also qualify for a free t-shirt in the cart if you grab two bags or your order is over $100. While not the lowest price we have ever tracked, this is still well under the typical pricing and a great chance to stock up at a discount if you’re starting to run out. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate provides 22-grams of protein per serving with just 1-gram of carbs and less than 0.5-grams of fat. It is certified “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re new to the world of MyProtein’s affordable whey solutions, it might be a good idea to grab a smaller portion first. Getting stuck with a giant 11-pound bag isn’t fun if it ends up not being to taste for you. However, you can score a 2.2-pound bag for just over $16 with the promo code above.

It might also be a good idea to use a fraction of your savings on a handy BlenderBottle. These popular bottles are a great way to shake up a protein smoothie on-the-go using a small wire whisk on the inside. The 20-ounce version sells for just over $6 while a 28-ounce shaker bottle goes for just under $8.

We also have loads of fitness apparel on sale right now from Hautelook, Reebok, adidas, and much more right here. Be sure to swing by our picks for the best women’s running shorts under $30 as well.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

