Hautelook’s adidas Sale offers up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, more

Hautelook’s adidas Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of sneakers, sandals, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Kaptir Sneakers that are on sale for $57, which is down from its original rate of $85. These shoes are great for workouts or everyday events. The black coloring will pair nicely with all of your workout gear and they’re cushioned for added comfort. Plus, the material is breathable, which is perfect for summer weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Hautelook Sale and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Clearance Event that’s offering up to 80% off top brands.

