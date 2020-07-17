Score 75+ Peet’s Coffee or SF Bay K-cup pods today from $18 (Reg. up to $38)

Amazon is now offering the 75-pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods for $27.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly around $38 or so, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Described as “rich, complex, and full-bodied,” this is the Peet’s dark roast house blend. The pack contains 75 single-serve K-cup coffee pods compatible with your Keurig brewing system (and other Keurig-style machines). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Unless you absolutely love the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend above, check out this deal on the popular SF Bay Coffee Pods. Amazon is offering the 80-pack of SF Bay Coffee French Roast/Dark Roast Coffee Pods for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special discount. That’s about $10 under the Peet’s price above and you get an extra five pods in the package. This “full-bodied, dark roast coffee with a smoky finish” carries a 4+ star rating from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

On the brewer side of things, we still have Braun’s 12-cup Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker down at $54 as well as the OXX job site coffeemaker at up to $80 off. Then head over to our latest coffee feature and the home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cups:

MAJOR DICKASON’S BLEND: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied

COFFEES FOR ALL TASTES: Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot

