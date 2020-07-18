Dell monitor sale shaves up to 30% off 4K and infinity-edge models

Amazon is offering the Dell 4K 24-inch Monitor (P2415Q) for $349.99 shipped. That’s $80 off recent pricing there and is within $4 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. This sleek-looking display sports 99% sRGB color coverage to ensure that everything looks as accurate as it can be out of the box. The included stand boasts a wide variety of viewing options thanks to an adjustable height, tilt and swivel. It can even be pivoted to change its orientation from landscape to portrait. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals.

We’ve also spotted the Dell Ultrasharp 24-inch 1080p Monitor (U2417H) for $203.98 shipped at Amazon. That’s $86 off what it’s been fetching there recently and is within $9 of the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. This svelte option boasts infinity-edge borders that are bound to bring a sophisticated and modern look to your home office. A 3-year warranty comes standard and inputs range from HDMI and DisplayPort to USB 3.0. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need some peripherals to go with your new display? If so, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on this Microsoft’s Wireless Combo. It’s all yours for $27.50, leaving you with 20% in savings. For this price you’ll get a full-sized mouse and keyboard that are both wire-free.

Dell 4K 24-inch Monitor (P2415Q) features:

With 99% sRGB color coverage, and a factory color calibration report to certify that each monitor arrives at a deltaE of <3, youcan be sure that colors are as accurate as they can be

Maximize your viewing options by adjusting the monitor to your desired height, or easily tilt or swivel to your preferred angle.Pivot from landscape to portrait view to easily see full pages at a glance.

Customize your viewing experience with the height adjustable stand, or save valuable desktop space by detaching the stand forwall mounting with a VESA-compatible 100mm x 100mm wall mount kit (wall mounting equipment sold separately)

