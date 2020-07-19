TP-Link’s Outdoor Smart Plug is a summer must-have at $24, more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $24.29 shipped. Normally you’d pay $30, with today’s offer saving you 20% and marking the second-best price to date. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and other platforms. If you’ll be spending any time on your patio this summer, bringing this accessory into the mix will let you expand your smart home to control outdoor lights and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers a 2-pack of the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs (HS103) for $14.99. Down from $20, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and saves you 25%. Adding these smart plugs to your setup brings much of the same functionality as the lead deal, sans the waterproof design. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Over in our smart home guide you’ll find even more ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup, including the best-selling Samsung SmartThings Cam at $64. Home Depot’s recent smart home sale is still live, as well, and discounting accessories for every ecosystem.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!