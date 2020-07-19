TP-Link’s Outdoor Smart Plug is a summer must-have at $24, more from $15

- Jul. 19th 2020 9:45 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $24.29 shipped. Normally you’d pay $30, with today’s offer saving you 20% and marking the second-best price to date. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and other platforms. If you’ll be spending any time on your patio this summer, bringing this accessory into the mix will let you expand your smart home to control outdoor lights and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers a 2-pack of the TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs (HS103) for $14.99. Down from $20, today’s offer marks a new all-time low and saves you 25%. Adding these smart plugs to your setup brings much of the same functionality as the lead deal, sans the waterproof design. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Over in our smart home guide you’ll find even more ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup, including the best-selling Samsung SmartThings Cam at $64. Home Depot’s recent smart home sale is still live, as well, and discounting accessories for every ecosystem.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go