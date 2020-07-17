Grow your SmartThings setup with Samsung’s 1080p Smart Cam at $64 (Save 28%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $63.71 shipped. Down from its $90 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28%, is a few cents under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s SmartThings Cam works as both a standalone security camera as well as one that can integrate with the brand’s other smart home gear. You’ll benefit from 1080p feeds, object detection that can tell the difference between a dog and an intruder, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers and it carries #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the SmartThings support and save even more with the best-selling Wyze Cam at $26 instead. Bringing this into your smart home yields 1080p video, support for Alexa, and a magnetic base that you can mount just about anywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 41,000 customers.

This morning, Home Depot kicked off a smart home sale with discounts on accessories for every ecosystem. You can also grab Anker’s latest eufy security system and video doorbell with prices starting at $125, alongside everything else you’ll find in our smart home guide.

Samsung SmartThings Cam features:

A Full HD camera delivers a clear, detailed view, allowing you to monitor your home 24 hours a day from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, Samsung TV or fridge. The SmartThings Cam intuitively distinguishes between a person and an object, alerting you immediately if necessary, while minimizing false triggers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!