Home Depot’s smart home sale discounts accessories for every ecosystem

Home Depot has kicked off a new smart home accessory sale for the weekend with notable deals on speakers, cameras, and more. Free shipping is available for most, or you can opt for in-store pickup if needed. Our top pick is the JBL Link Music Speaker with Google Assistant for $69.95. Regularly up to $120, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and matches the best we’ve seen all-time at Home Depot. With a 360-degree speaker design and integrated Google Assistant support, you’ll be able to count on smart home control, wirelessly streaming over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and more. Not to mention, its small footprint won’t take up too much room in your setup. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s top picks and more.

Another standout is the Blink XT2 3-camera Indoor/Outdoor System at $189.99. Regularly up to $250, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10. Blink XT2 outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering 2-year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of this weekend’s sale for more deals on smart home essentials that are compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant setups. Don’t miss this morning’s sale on Anker’s latest security system and even more in our smart home guide.

JBL Link Music features:

The JBL Link Music is a voice activated speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with Ok Google a simple voice request triggers your JBL Music to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more.

