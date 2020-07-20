Cut the cord for $7 with Aukey’s 80-mile amplified OTA Antenna at 30% off

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 80-Mile Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna for $7.09 Prime shipped when applying code OYFSVLVF at checkout. Slashing 30% off the usual $10 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. With the ability to pull in channels from up to 80-miles away, Aukey’s OTA antenna is powered by an in-line amplifier and has a thin design. So whether you’re looking to catch news or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup,. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Before you pull the trigger on today’s discounted antenna, be sure to swing by AntennaWeb for a full report on what channels are available in your area. But even if it turns out that the 80-mile range is overkill for your area, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable alternative considering the affordable $7 price tag on the lead deal.

For more ways to expand your cord-cutting setup, we’re currently seeing sales on Amazon’s lineup of Fire TV steaming media plays from $35. That includes the DVR-equipped Recast and more at up to $80 off. Plus, you can also save on Roku offerings right now from $24.

Aukey 80-mile OTA Antenna features:

Get solid signal reception from the local broadcast tower up to 80 miles away. Slim and lightweight, so you can easily mount it on the wall or stick it high on the window. Test for best reception before final placement. Cancel your costly cable TV package and watch Full HD live channels (including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more) for free over-the-air

