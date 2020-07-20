Save up to 31% on Roku’s streaming media players: Ultra $69, more from $24

Amazon currently offers the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $69 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Roku’s highest-end media player packs 4K HDR10 playback of your favorite content from all the popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more. Alongside an Ethernet port, there’s also an all-new remote which offers customizable shortcuts for easily accessing preferred content. Over 6,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $24.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick+ marked down to $39. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is a 22% discount and matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Sporting much of the same in terms of streamable content and 4K HDR support, this Roku offering forgoes the Ethernet port and trades off the higher-end remote functionality like added customization and a built-in headphone jack. Over 16,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Or if you can live with 1080p feeds, Roku’s Express HD is an ideal option for the guest room and more at $24. Down from $30, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the lowest price this year. You’ll enjoy the same voice remote as the Streaming Stick+, but with access to 1080p content instead of 4K. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 15,400 customers.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!