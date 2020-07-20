This Bella Pro Espresso Machine is just $40 for today only (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Espresso Machine for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive was already among the more affordable espresso machines out there and is now an additional $20 off. it is also at the lowest price we can find and well under the bloated Walmart pricing. This one-touch espresso maker can brew espresso, cappuccino or latte while the included steam wand allows you to get creative with foamy milk beverages. This system also includes an 8-ounce glass carafe for carrying up to “four demitasse cups of coffee.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

At just $40, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more reportable espresso machine for less. Even the usually rock-bottom Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Steam Espresso System is about $16 more than today’s lead deal. Your only real bet for an even more affordable solution is something like this Zulay Classic Stovetop Espresso Maker at $13 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings, but will require significantly more manual work and a stovetop.

If you would prefer to take the single-serve route, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is down to $60 for today only and you’ll find a host of notable deals on K-cups right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub and today’s Home Depot sale for more.

More on the Bella Pro Series Espresso Machine:

Concoct your favorite brew with this Bella Pro steam espresso maker. Its one-touch button provides easy selection for making espresso, cappuccino or latte, and the handy steam wand lets you easily heat and froth milk. The 8-oz. glass carafe of this 750W Bella Pro steam espresso maker holds 4 demitasse cups of coffee.

