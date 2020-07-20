Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now $60 (Reg. up to $100) + K-cups, more from $21

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model is usually closer to $80 at Amazon and Target with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. At less than 5-inches wide, this model’s small footprint takes up very little space on the counter and looks great doing it. Features include brew strength control, cup size options, storage space for up to nine K-cups, a removable water reservoir, and a matte black finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $29.99 shipped. An additional $10 discount will apply in the cart. Regularly between $40 and $50, today’s offer is within $5 of the all-time low and the best we can find. This 950-watt coffee maker provides that convenient single-serve brewing setup with both K-cups and your own beans via the included reusable filter. It also sports brewing directly into up to 14-ounce travel mugs and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon.

While we are talking K-cup brewers, Amazon is now offering some notable deals on its 100-pack of Happy Belly Light Roast Coffee Pods with deals from $22.50. That’s on top of the 100-packs of Solimo Medium Roast Coffee Pods from $21. Free Prime shipping is available on both and be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages. Both regularly $30 and carrying solid ratings, today’s deals are the best we can find. And we still have some great deals on Peet’s Coffee and SF Bay pods right here.

More on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:

Fits anywhere: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

Travel mug friendly: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs upto 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

Energy efficient: Auto off feature turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.120V

