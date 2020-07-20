Home Depot takes up to 50% off kitchen and bathroom faucets, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off kitchen and bathroom faucets. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the FLOW Classic Series Kitchen Faucet at $49. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This model offers a “quick and simple DIY install,” which should make it easy to tackle while getting things up and running. This classic chrome design can be swapped out for other colors at a slight premium in today’s sale to match your decor. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the Glacier Bay Lyndhurst Wall-mounted Pot Filler at $114.80. Regularly up to $160, today’s deal is another all-time low and $5 under our previous mention. We often see deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets at Home Depot, but deals on these pot fillers are rarer. This model offers a brushed nickel design and articulating arm to fit just about any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here for even more deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets, along with bidets, and more. We also have a number of deals in our home goods guide already this morning to start your week, including the popular NutriBullet RX at $70 off and various Keurig coffee makers on sale.

FLOW Classic Kitchen Faucet features:

Sleek design and trusted construction come together with the FLOW Series Classic Kitchen Faucet. Featuring a retractable dual function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, and metallic waterway, the FLOW Classic is the simplistic upgrade your kitchen deserves. The easy installation process allows you to fit this faucet in a single or three hole sink, and the luxurious finishes compliment kitchens of all styles.

