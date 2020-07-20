JBL Sounds of Summer with new lows on Link Portable, Boombox 2, more from $15

JBL is currently running its Sounds of Summer Sale with discounts on a wide variety of its products priced from $15 shipped. One of the best deals that we’re seeing is the Link Portable Assistant-enabled Smart Speaker for $89.99 shipped. Normally $180, our last mention was $123.50 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering Google Assistant built-in, this portable speaker can play music from Spotify, Amazon, and much more through voice commands. It also packs Bluetooth so you can enjoy tunes from your phone even without having the speaker connected to Wi-Fi. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite deals, or drop by JBL’s landing page to view everything that’s on sale.

Our favorite JBL deals:

Don’t miss out on the deals we spotted earlier today. Bose’s SoundLink Color II is currently down to $99, which saves you $30 from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, be sure to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup, which is full of great deals on Qi chargers, headphones, and much more.

JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker features:

Link Portable delivers bold, immersive 360-degree sound for up to eight hours. Fully wireless. Take it into the garden, bathroom or kitchen. Waterproof and strong. Our sharply designed speaker can handle an accidental soak and withstand a few bumps and bruises. Keep the music flowing without interruptions or delays by streaming over your WiFi network.

