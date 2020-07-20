Smartphone Accessories: iOttie ION Mini Qi Charging Pad $25 (38% off), more

- Jul. 20th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

Amazon offers the iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad in Ash for $24.94 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 38%, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve tracked this year. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W speeds, but also a 7.5W output, too. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. It includes a USB-C power adapter in the box, so you’ll have everything needed for wireless charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 215 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad combines the power and efficiency Qi wireless fast charging technology with elevated style for any home or office. Conveniently charge smartphones without charging cables by placing the device on top of the pad to begin charging wirelessly.

Anti-slip silicone pads on the device provide an extra grip to prevent slipping on smooth furniture surfaces. Coordinate or add a pop of color to any home or office decor with your choice of colors. The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad from biotite adds power and new style to any space.

