Save 24% on Lenovo’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor at $480, more from $78

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront is currently offering its Legion 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $479.99 shipped. Typically selling for $630, it just dropped to $600 at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 24% and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. With an emphasis on gaming, Lenovo backs that claim on its Legion 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. There’s also an adjustable stand as well as HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 hub, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional monitor deals from $78.

Other monitor deals include:

Lenovo Legion 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The Lenovo Legion Y27gq-20 is an ultra-responsive gaming monitor with impressive features to add maximum thrill to your gameplay. Designed to meet the unique requirements of avid gamers, this 27-inch monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ technology, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time delivers superior performance every time. The NearEdgeless QHD, anti-glare display provides stunning visual quality for an optimized gaming experience.

