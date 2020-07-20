Score 4-lbs. of Optimum Nutrition Casein Protein for $34 (Reg. $70) + more

- Jul. 20th 2020 11:41 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70 $34
0

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder containers for $34.28 shipped. Simply add two containers to your cart from this listing page and opt for Subscribe & Save at checkout. Remember to cancel that sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically around $35 each, today’s offer saves you as much as $36 and is the lowest price we can find. It has 24-grams of a “high-quality, slow-digesting, anti-catabolic” protein per serving with a 1-gram of fat and sugar. Rated 4+ stars from over 24,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you like to supplement your protein regimen with creatine, Optimum Nutrition’s creatine monohydrate powder is a solid option. You can score 120-servings on Amazon for under $17 Prime shipped. It carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 12,000 customers as well.

But if you prefer the brand’s basic Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, there are some nice offers available on select flavors right now at Amazon from $57. You’ll find the same “save 50% on one when you buy two” promotion here, so be sure to add a couple containers to your cart to redeem the discount.

We also have some great workout apparel deals live right now to freshen up your gym gear. Those include an ongoing sale event at Under Armour and Steep and Cheap’s Christmas in July Sale, but be sure to check out Backcountry’s new biking line.

More on Optimum Nutrition Casein Protein Powder:

  • SLOW DIGESTING – a great option between meals or at bed-time to support muscle recovery overnight
  • MICELLAR CASEIN – 24g of a high-quality, slow-digesting, anti-catabolic protein to help support the recovery process and achieve your health and fitness goals
  • SATIETY – helps you feel full and support your weight management goals
  • 3-4G CARBS, 1G SUGAR, AND 1G FAT
  • AVAILABLE IN 2 SIZES – 2 and 4 lb. tubs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $70 $34
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Optimum Nutrition

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard