Score 4-lbs. of Optimum Nutrition Casein Protein for $34 (Reg. $70) + more

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder containers for $34.28 shipped. Simply add two containers to your cart from this listing page and opt for Subscribe & Save at checkout. Remember to cancel that sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically around $35 each, today’s offer saves you as much as $36 and is the lowest price we can find. It has 24-grams of a “high-quality, slow-digesting, anti-catabolic” protein per serving with a 1-gram of fat and sugar. Rated 4+ stars from over 24,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you like to supplement your protein regimen with creatine, Optimum Nutrition’s creatine monohydrate powder is a solid option. You can score 120-servings on Amazon for under $17 Prime shipped. It carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 12,000 customers as well.

But if you prefer the brand’s basic Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, there are some nice offers available on select flavors right now at Amazon from $57. You’ll find the same “save 50% on one when you buy two” promotion here, so be sure to add a couple containers to your cart to redeem the discount.

We also have some great workout apparel deals live right now to freshen up your gym gear. Those include an ongoing sale event at Under Armour and Steep and Cheap’s Christmas in July Sale, but be sure to check out Backcountry’s new biking line.

More on Optimum Nutrition Casein Protein Powder:

SLOW DIGESTING – a great option between meals or at bed-time to support muscle recovery overnight

MICELLAR CASEIN – 24g of a high-quality, slow-digesting, anti-catabolic protein to help support the recovery process and achieve your health and fitness goals

SATIETY – helps you feel full and support your weight management goals

3-4G CARBS, 1G SUGAR, AND 1G FAT

AVAILABLE IN 2 SIZES – 2 and 4 lb. tubs

